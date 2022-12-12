Lack of funding, coordination hurt India’s soft power strategy, says panel

In its latest report, the committee finds that New Delhi has not invested in a wide ranging review of international soft power strategies. While the Ministry of External Affairs has studied international best practices of countries like the United States, the UK, China and Japan, it is yet to put together a comprehensive statement detailing India’s soft power strategy. Although the MEA had agreed on the need to draft the same in 2016, discussions with stakeholders have not yet materialised into a concrete document.

