Lack of funds affecting functioning of ESIC hospitals

“The biggest problem is that hospitals under ESIC have not been developed to meet the requirements of the people and this has continued for a very long time. There are hospitals which are run by the state governments and medicines are provided by ESIC which makes it difficult for the smooth functioning of these health facilities. The ESI Corporation has now asked the health ministry and respective state governments to start taking control of some of these hospitals for better management and functioning," a person aware of the matter said.