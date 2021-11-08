Lack of funds, covid impact major hurdles in health, climate change plans: WHO

New Delhi: Lack of funding, impact of covid-19 pandemic and insufficient human resource capacity are major barriers for countries in implementing their national health and climate change plans or strategies, a survey by World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed.

2021 WHO health and climate change global survey report said insufficient finance continues to be the top stumbling block to fully implementing national health and climate change plans, cited by 70% of countries (up from 56% in 2019). Human resource constraints are the second biggest barrier, whilst about one third of countries identified a lack of intersectoral collaboration as a key barrier.

About half of surveyed countries (52%) report the covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on their work to protect health from climate change, diverting health personnel and resources and slowing the implementation of protective measures. Just one-third (33%) of country respondents have taken the opportunity to include climate change and health considerations in their plans for recovery from covid-19.

The report also noted a potential missed opportunity to identify and optimize the health benefits of adaptation and mitigation efforts in other sectors, which could have fed into a clean, healthy recovery from covid-19: structural and social determinants of health, such as education, equity, gender, urban planning, housing, energy and transportation systems was represented in fewer than half of the established multisectoral mechanisms.

About two-thirds of surveyed countries have conducted a climate change and health vulnerability and adaptation assessment or are currently undertaking one, while virtually all (94%) countries incorporate health considerations in their nationally determined contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Agreement, the WHO report said.

The report found that approximately two-thirds (67%) of surveyed countries have conducted a climate change and health vulnerability and adaptation assessment or are currently undertaking one. Assessment findings are informing health policies and programmes but continue to have a limited influence on the allocation of human and financial resources.

The report highlighted that less than 40% of countries include weather and climate information in their health surveillance systems for climate-sensitive diseases. Most commonly countries have climate-informed health surveillance systems for vector-borne, waterborne, airborne or respiratory diseases.

Only one-third of surveyed countries have climate-informed health early warning systems for heat-related illness (33%) or injury and mortality from extreme weather events (30%) despite strong evidence that these risks are increasing around the world, the report said.

“The new WHO survey highlights how many countries are left unsupported and unprepared to deal with the health impacts of climate change. We are here at COP 26 to urge the world to better support countries in need, and to ensure that together we do a better job of protecting people from the biggest threat to human health we face today," said Dr Maria Neira, WHO Director of Environment, Climate Change and Health.

“The health arguments for increased climate action are very clear. For example, almost 80% of deaths caused by air pollution could be avoided if current air pollution levels were reduced to the WHO Air Quality guidelines," said Neira.

Meanwhile in India, at least 11,451 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The active caseload is presently at 1,42,826, lowest in 262 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.42% of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination neared 109 crores on Monday. The union health ministry said that more than 116 crore (1,16,59,92,955) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

