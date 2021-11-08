Lack of funds, covid impact major hurdles in health, climate change plans: WHO

“The new WHO survey highlights how many countries are left unsupported and unprepared to deal with the health impacts of climate change. We are here at COP 26 to urge the world to better support countries in need, and to ensure that together we do a better job of protecting people from the biggest threat to human health we face today," said Dr Maria Neira, WHO Director of Environment, Climate Change and Health.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}