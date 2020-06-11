Lack of liquidity in India market fuels woes at weaker borrowers

To keep India’s bond market from freezing, the government and central bank have undertaken an array of measures, from guaranteeing some bank loans to businesses to cutting benchmark interest rates to the lowest level since at least 2000. A central bank-initiated moratorium on loan repayments by individuals and businesses that runs to the end of August is, for now, helping alleviate some of the pandemic-related pressures on borrowers. What happens after the debt payment freeze is a big concern, however.