Lack of pvt sector investment impediment to economic recovery post covid-19: RBI

MUMBAI: Following covid disruptions, lack of private sector investment is likely to be biggest impediment to economic recovery, according to Reserve Bank of India’s ( RBI ) systemic risk survey released on Monday. In the survey, lack of robust private sector investment emerged as the topmost concern, followed by declining consumer spending and confidence.

A systemic risk survey was conducted by RBI during October-November last year, to capture the perceptions of experts, including market participants, on the major risks faced by the Indian financial system. The survey results are based on 31 respondents.

The other likely hindrances to the robust economic recovery are likely to be supply chain disruptions, financial impact on operations and/or liquidity and capital, workforce reduction/employee stress, lack of information for decision making, impact on tax and trade issues and lower productivity.

Indian companies have been struggling with supply chain disruptions following the nationwide lockdown in March. June quarter corporate earnings were a complete washout. However, aggressive cost reduction measures such as low employee costs, sharp drop in travel expenses and cuts in advertising and promotions boosted margins in September quarter. Earnings revival is expected to be continue in December quarter mostly led by festive sales consumer demand.

Also, post the pandemic capex expansion plans were shelved by Indian corporates which was already pruning its capital expenditure plans to cope with sluggish growth. A Mint analysis of 150 firms in BSE 200 showed that capex by these companies declined 5.31% from a year ago to ₹4.15 trillion in FY20. Of this, capital spending by 20 of the 30 members of the BSE’s benchmark Sensex had fallen sharply by 12.3% to ₹2.07 trillion in the year to March. The review excluded banks, financial services and insurance companies as they have a different revenue model.

Meanwhile, respondents of RBI’s systemic risk survey rated risk factors like global and domestic growth, domestic inflation, fiscal deficit, corporate vulnerabilities, infrastructure development and equity price volatility to remain high. Institutional risks such as asset quality deterioration, additional capital requirements, level of credit growth and cyber risk were rated as high. Global risks, macroeconomic risks and financial market risks were perceived as ‘medium’ in magnitude by the respondents.

Indian markets have not only recovered from the more than 20% slump in March but also hit record highs multiple times in 2020. Both the BSE Sensex and Nifty gained 15-16% in rupee terms in the year while increasing over 80% from the crash in March. Factors that will be critical for markets in 2021 are how the economy emerges out of the slowdown, earnings recovery, vaccine progress, rupee and oil volatility, the stance of global central banks on liquidity and US President-elect Joe Biden’s policy changes, according to analysts.

