Lack of staff, PPE keeps Mumbai’s private hospitals shut

Doctors, however, cited non-availability of staff and personal protective equipment (PPE) for their inability to open clinics. The fear of pandemic has driven people out of Mumbai. The ones who are left are forbidden by their families to step out. Plus we do not have PPEs to offer them for their protection. A doctor needs assisting staff. How does the state expect us to function?" said a senior doctor who has his clinic in Parel, central Mumbai. He has doubled staff pay to try and get them back to work. Since the coronavirus outbreak, a large number of patients in Mumbai have complained of being turned away from hospitals for lack of vacancy or denied treatment due to fear of infection.