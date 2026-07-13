Ladakh announces AHDCs for 7 districts, proposes new UT-level body under ‘customised Article 371 framework’

Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra on Monday announced a series of administrative measures aimed at improving grassroots governance.

The initiatives include the deployment of Tehsildars in 17 newly formed tehsils, the creation of additional Public Works and Public Health Engineering divisions, and steps to expand the provisions of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Act to cover all seven newly established districts, according to ANI.

Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra, while announcing the decision, said the proposed Union Territory-level institution under a customised Article 371 framework would function above the seven Hill Councils and be vested with legislative, executive, financial and administrative powers, as per PTI. He described it as a first-of-its-kind governance model designed specifically to meet Ladakh's unique requirements.

In a press release, the administration said Kundra also outlined progress in public sector recruitment, decentralisation of governance, and ongoing consultations regarding constitutional safeguards for Ladakh while speaking at a press conference in Leh.

Calling the year spiritually important for Ladakh, the Chief Secretary said the visit of the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha and the continued stay of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama have been a source of great blessings for the region.

He mentioned that many young people have had the opportunity to interact with His Holiness, openly sharing their aspirations and concerns while seeking his guidance. The discipline and values displayed by the youth, he said, reflect Ladakh's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

Chief Secretary on govt recruitment, DPCs and constitutional safeguards issue Sharing updates on government recruitment, the Chief Secretary said that since the formation of the Union Territory, 4,011 non-gazetted Group B and Group C posts have been filled. Results have been declared for 473 posts, while document verification is underway for 484 candidates. Recruitment advertisements for 648 additional non-gazetted posts have already been issued, the release noted.

He further informed that recruitment has been completed for 27 gazetted Group B posts, while 344 gazetted vacancies have been referred to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) under the 2025-26 recruitment cycle.

The Chief Secretary announced that recruitment advertisements for 262 teaching posts in the School Education Department will be released tomorrow, while advertisements for 47 faculty positions in the University of Ladakh will also be uploaded shortly. He added that recruitment for 40 Sub-Inspector posts has received around 7,000 applications, and the recruitment process for 341 Constable and Fireman posts is also underway.

Overall, he said, recruitment for 4,511 government posts has been completed by the Administration, while another 684 posts are presently under various stages of recruitment. He reiterated the Administration's commitment to ensuring timely and transparent recruitment. Referring to a recent communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding recruitment to Group B gazetted cadre posts, he assured that the Administration would complete the required process within the stipulated timeframe.

On Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs), the Chief Secretary said that the Administration has adopted a fast-track approach to clear pending promotions. Departments have been directed to expedite vigilance clearances and other procedural requirements to ensure timely career progression of employees, the release noted.

Emphasising the latest administrative reforms, Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra said that after the creation of seven new districts, the Ladakh Administration has posted Tehsildars in 17 newly established tehsils. He added that four new divisions under the Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Flood Control Department, along with five divisions under the Public Works Department (PWD) and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), have also been set up, with officers appointed to the new units.

According to Kundra, these measures are intended to improve access to government services, reduce travel for residents of remote villages, and enhance infrastructure and development in regions such as Zanskar, Drass, Nubra, Changthang and Sham.

On constitutional safeguards, the Chief Secretary said the administration has held multiple rounds of consultations with representatives of religious groups and civil society organisations, the release stated.

He added that the minutes of the meetings conducted on May 22 and July 3 have been placed in the public domain to ensure transparency. According to him, there is broad agreement on safeguarding Ladakh's land, culture and identity while ensuring inclusive development.

Kundra further said the administration is working towards creating an institutional framework tailored to Ladakh's specific needs and is also exploring suitable legal measures to extend the benefits of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Act to all seven newly created districts.