NEW DELHI: Four Indian soldiers, who were injured during a violent face-off with Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), are in a critical condition, a person familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Indian Army had confirmed the death of 20 soldiers along the LAC after the face-off that took place late Monday. The clashes occurred when Indian soldiers, tasked with ensuring Chinese troops who had trespassed into Indian territory at Galwan valley in Ladakh moved back according to an agreement reached between senior Indian and Chinese military commanders on 6 June, came under attack from the Chinese side.

A news report had also said 43 Chinese soldiers were among those dead and injured. There was no official confirmation from Beijing on this.

India-China tensions had been mounting since last month when soldiers of the two sides came to blows on the banks of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh on 5 May. Tensions spread to other regions in Ladakh and other points along the 3,488 kilometre LAC in the following weeks.

