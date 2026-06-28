Ladakh fines tourists ₹2 lakh for illegal off-roading in Pangong Lake, protected wildlife areas

In a first for Ladakh, the Union Territory dispensation has initiated legal action against tourists accused of illegally driving through ecologically sensitive areas, including Pangong Lake and protected wildlife sanctuaries.

The administration imposed a total penalty of ₹2 lakh on four offenders under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, with each vehicle owner fined ₹50,000. Authorities also seized all four vehicles during the investigation before releasing them after the penalties were paid.

According to officials, the offences were detected at four separate locations under the Leh Wildlife Division, including Merak and Lukung along the shores of Pangong Lake, Nurboo La in Hanle, and Sumur in the Nubra Valley.

Action follows LG's directions A Ladakh government spokesperson on Sunday said that, “acting strictly against rising menace of illegal off-roading, including cases of tourists driving cars in the ecologically sensitive lakes and river streams in Ladakh, the Ladakh administration, on the directions of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, has for the first time, begun prosecuting and imposing hefty penalties on erring drivers.”

The spokesperson added that “On June 26, the Wildlife department of Ladakh imposed a penalty of ₹50,000 each on four vehicles, who were found violating the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection).”

Vehicles traced through patrols and social media The administration said the penalised vehicles were registered in Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. They were found entering Pangong Lake and other protected wildlife habitats in the Changthang and Nubra regions over the past few days.

Officials said the violations were uncovered during routine wildlife patrols as well as through monitoring videos shared on social media. The incidents occurred at Merak and Lukung near Pangong Lake, Nurboo La in Hanle, and Sumur in Nubra Valley.

The administration said impounding the vehicles and enforcing financial penalties reflects its determination to safeguard Ladakh's fragile environment and endangered wildlife.

One driver accused of chasing Tibetan gazelle Among the reported incidents, a Punjab-registered vehicle was allegedly driven into the waters of Pangong Lake near Merak on June 23 to perform stunts.

In another case, officials intercepted a car registered in Uttar Pradesh after footage surfaced online showing it being driven off-road near Lukung within the Changthang Cold Desert Wildlife Sanctuary.

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Another Punjab-registered jeep was allegedly driven through a stream inside the Karakoram (Nubra-Shayok) Wildlife Sanctuary.

Meanwhile, a Himachal Pradesh-registered vehicle was traced after a viral video allegedly showed it chasing a Tibetan gazelle near Nurboo La inside the Changthang Cold Desert Wildlife Sanctuary.

LG urges responsible tourism Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena appealed to tourists, adventure enthusiasts and vehicle owners to act responsibly while travelling across Ladakh and refrain from entering protected wildlife habitats.

According to the administration, he warned that such activities disturb endangered species, damage delicate ecosystems and undermine the ecological significance of the region's tourist destinations.

The Lieutenant Governor further stressed that off-road driving within or near protected wildlife areas is a punishable offence under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and said strict enforcement against violators will continue.