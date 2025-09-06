How apricots are putting India’s cold desert on the global map

This summer, for the first time, the region’s primary cash crop was shipped to Gulf nations, including Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia—a long-held dream come true for growers like 29-year-old Zakir Zaidi.

“This year, that dream shipped out literally," the orchardist and trader with a 65-kanal apricot orchard lying in the shadow of Kargil’s ochre mountains told Mint. “Watching our fruit reach Gulf markets has brought a sense of pride and possibility not just to my family but to growers across the region."

The milestone marks not only a turning point for Ladakh’s economy but also a symbolic moment for India’s cold desert, long constrained by geography and logistics.

Premium Halman apricots, a prized variety known for its sweetness and drying potential, are central to the Union territory's horticultural identity. Traditionally, the fruit, harvested after mid-June, is consumed fresh in summer or sun-dried for winter, with only limited selling in outside markets.

However, the 2025 season marked a decisive shift, thanks to improved post-harvest handling and a growing global appetite for Himalayan produce.

The breakthrough 1.5 metric tonne shipment, supported by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), was formally flagged off on 5 August from Leh by P.T. Rudra Goud, secretary of industries and commerce, Ladakh.

The UAE-based Lulu Group facilitated procurement through its associate firms, underscoring Ladakh’s entry into organized global agri-trade.

For Zaidi, the moment also represented a release from years of restrictions. “Before 2019, when Ladakh was part of Jammu and Kashmir, there was a ban on apricot exports due to fears of codling moth. However, experts later confirmed that the pest affects apples, not apricots, and that it is confined to Ladakh. It was only after Union Territory status that year that the road to exports opened."

"Earlier, we lacked cold chain storage, and it was difficult to transport such delicate, perishable produce without heavy losses. Since 2019, with cold chain technology and quality certification protocols in place, the situation has completely changed," Tsewang Punchok, director of horticulture, Ladakh, told Mint.

The fruit is sold fresh, processed, and dried using traditional sun-drying methods. De-stoned dry apricots are marketed like almonds and other premium dry fruits, giving farmers income throughout the year, explained Punchok.

Ghulam Mohammad Akhoon, who has cultivated apricots for more than two decades, said dry apricots are fetching very good prices now. "Earlier, people in New Delhi did not even know about Ladakh apricots. But now things have changed, and we are getting demand from across India and abroad," said the 66-year-old orchardist, who now works with a cooperative that produces apricot jams, juices, and fermented beverages.

On his 10-kanal farm, Akhoon cultivates the premium Halman variety, which he sells both fresh and dried. A-grade seedless dried apricots now command up to ₹1,000 per kg, while fresh Halman fetches between ₹250 and ₹280 per kg, depending on quality.

Akhoon credits Ladakh’s climate for the top-notch quality. “Our dry climate and low humidity give apricots a natural sweetness that is hard to match. Unlike Kashmir, we do not face post-harvest moisture issues, so the drying is cleaner and faster," he said.

A desert’s treasure

Locally known as “Chuli", apricots are known for their high content of Vitamins A and C, calcium, iron, carbohydrates, amino acids, sugar, and potassium.

While Turkey leads the world in apricot production, Ladakh is known for producing the sweetest variety globally.

It is also India’s largest apricot producer, with around 2,600 hectares under cultivation supporting more than 30,000 farmers. The region produces an estimated 20,000 metric tonnes of apricots annually—about 16,000 tonnes from Kargil and 4,000 tonnes from Leh. Nearly 2,000 tonnes are processed into dried apricots.

Besides Ladakh, apricots are also grown in several other states of India, particularly in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and parts of Uttarakhand. However, Ladakh’s dry climate and long hours of sunshine give its apricots a distinct sweetness and higher total soluble solids (TSS), making them especially suited for drying and processing.

A 2021 study by the Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR), Leh, underscored Ladakh’s unique genetic advantage. Native apricot genotypes here exhibit rare traits, high TSS, extended flowering, delayed maturity, and even a white seed stone phenotype. These characteristics contribute to Ladakh’s superior taste and shelf life, while also offering opportunities for global fruit breeding programmes.

Apricot harvesting in Ladakh coincides with the monsoon season, which frequently disrupts road connectivity due to landslides, particularly during the Amarnath Yatra, said Zaidi.

“Although the Leh airport is currently used to airlift fresh produce, it still lacks the connectivity of Srinagar airport, which has direct flights to most major Indian cities," he said.

However, the upcoming Zojila and Z-Morh tunnels could be a game-changer for the region's apricot farmers, he added, as those will provide all-weather access to the Srinagar airport, enabling faster transport to larger fruit markets with reduced spoilage.

The crop’s cultivation remains almost entirely organic, as synthetic fertilizers and pesticides are rarely used in the high-altitude ecosystem, a natural advantage for health-conscious global markets.

Beyond their economic value, apricots are woven into Ladakh’s cultural identity. Their origins are traced to Central Asia or China, and they remain central to winter diets, festival dishes, and traditional exchanges.

While the Halman variety dominates commercial trade, Raktsey Karpo, a sweet white apricot that received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2022, are produced in small quantities—around 2,000 kg—and has become a luxury fruit. A GI tag certifies that a product’s quality, reputation, or traits are linked to its geographic origin.

Other varieties, such as Safaida and Khanteh, serve as table fruits or juice bases.

Handle with care

For decades, Ladakh’s apricot exports were blocked by quarantine fears of codling moth spreading to Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh’s apple orchards. The restriction was lifted only after Ladakh’s Union territory status.

In September 2021, a trial consignment of 20 tonnes of fresh apricots was sent to Dubai, marking Ladakh’s entry into the export trade.

“Since covid-19, we have seen better post-harvest handling, an increase in organized traders, and strong appreciation for GI-tagged varieties. Growers are happier than ever. They are getting better prices, timely payments, and real economic uplift," said Punchok.

Haji Mohmad Hanifa, member of Parliament for Ladakh, credited sustained institutional efforts. “We have been working on the Dubai export front for nearly three years, and it is beginning to help growers directly. The apricot industry is getting a much-needed boost," he told Mint.

While acknowledging that production remains relatively low, Hanifa pointed to strong growth potential. “With the Halman variety expected to receive GI certification soon, farmers will see even more benefits. As more countries show interest, our focus must shift towards increasing production capacity," he said.

Yet challenges remain as Zaidi emphasized the need to upgrade drying methods. “For dry apricots, we still rely on traditional sun-drying, which often exposes fruit to dust. We are now exploring drying technologies used in Turkey to ensure better hygiene and shelf life," he said.

The call for modernization is echoed by experts like Mohammad Abbas, a 32-year-old PhD scholar in horticulture from Baroo, Kargil.

He argued that while exports have solved the problem of marketing, production itself has stagnated. “There is no issue with demand anymore. The problem is low production. We now have international demand, but supply has not kept pace," he said.

Official data shows apricot cultivation in Ladakh grew only slightly—from 2,295 hectares in 2015 to 2,303 hectares in 2019. For nearly 15 years, production stayed flat, with local markets absorbing the entire harvest.

Akhoon also cautioned against unchecked land-use change. “We must prevent agricultural land from being converted into residential houses. Apricots give us both an economic and environmental balance. If we keep reducing greenery, we risk ecological damage," he said.

With exports now scaling, Abbas recommended high-density plantation models, similar to those adopted in Kashmir’s apple sector. “High-density orchards using improved planting material can significantly increase production on limited land. The government should support Halman-specific expansion by providing incentives and subsidies for setting up high-density apricot orchards," he said.