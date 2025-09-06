How apricots are putting India’s cold desert on the global map
Irfan Amin Malik 7 min read 06 Sept 2025, 01:44 pm IST
Summary
Ladakh's apricot growers’ dream came true this summer with the first-ever shipment to Gulf nations, but the administration must stay the course to sustain progress.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
KARGIL : Apricots, once Ladakh's seasonal staple, are stepping onto the global stage.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story