Ladakh to get J&K High Court bench: Amit Shah says move will improve access to justice in remote areas

Ladakh will soon get a bench of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Thursday, 20 August.
Shah said the Union Cabinet decision to set up a bench in Ladakh will significantly enhance access to justice for citizens living in remote areas of the Union Territory.
"The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of the PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, has decided to set up a bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir in Ladakh. This will significantly enhance access to justice for citizens living in remote areas of Ladakh by reducing the time required to avail themselves of the legal services they are entitled to," Shah said in a message posted on X.
The Ladakh bench, once established, would be the third bench of the High Court. Currently, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court has two benches, one at Srinagar and the other at Jammu.
Shah said the government is fully committed to the all-round development of Ladakh and to ensuring constitutional safeguards.
The proposed bench will be part of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which currently serves both Union Territories. The announcement is aimed at bringing High Court services closer to litigants in Ladakh, where geographical distances can make access to judicial institutions more difficult.
The announcement comes amid government's focus on the administrative and institutional development of Ladakh since it became a separate Union Territory in 2019 following the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in August 2019.