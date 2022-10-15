Ladakh girl, a Virat Kohli fan, plays impressive cricket: Watch

It will not be an exaggeration if one says that cricket runs in the veins of Indians. The game of cricket is more than a sport for India and millions of cricket players in the country aspire to be the part of Indian National Cricket team. The Indian kids have an equal zeal for the game and a video of a young girl from Ladakh who is a fan of Virat Kohli is doing rounds on social media where she can be seen hitting impressive cricket shots.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}