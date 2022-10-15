Ladakh girl, a Virat Kohli fan, plays impressive cricket: Watch

Ladakh girl, a Virat Kohli fan, plays impressive cricket: Watch1 min read . 04:02 PM IST
- Video of a young schoolgirl from Ladakh, who is a Virat Kohli fan is doing rounds on social media where she can be seen hitting impressive cricket shots
It will not be an exaggeration if one says that cricket runs in the veins of Indians. The game of cricket is more than a sport for India and millions of cricket players in the country aspire to be the part of Indian National Cricket team. The Indian kids have an equal zeal for the game and a video of a young girl from Ladakh who is a fan of Virat Kohli is doing rounds on social media where she can be seen hitting impressive cricket shots.
The Twitterati remained awestruck with the potential of the girl who can be seen hitting a great shot in the video and then running between the wickets to add runs for her team.
The video was shared on Twitter by the Directorate of School Education, Ladakh and the school girl in the video is Maqsooma, a student in the 6th class who aspires to be like India's superstar batsman Virat Kohli.
"My father at home and my teacher at school encourage me to play cricket. I'll put all my efforts to play like @imVkohli Maqsooma student class 6th #HSKaksar," Maqsooma says in a video tweeted by the Directorate of School Education.
Maqsooma also shares in the video that she has been playing cricket since childhood and is also practicing the famous 'Helicopter Shot.
"I have been playing since childhood. I am still learning how to play especially 'Helicopter Shot.' After taking the second run, we get tired and do not feel like running for another. My favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli and I want to be like him," Maqsooma said in a video posted by DSE.
The young school girl was praised for her attachment to the game and received support as many wished her the best for her future endeavors.
