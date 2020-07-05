NEW DELHI : In the second such tremor in less than a week's time, Ladakh was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale in the wee hours today. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said the earthquake which occured at 3:37 am was epicentred 432 km near Kargil, Ladakh. While its magnitude was recorded at 4.7 on the Richter scale, it had a depth of 134 km.

There were no reports of loss of life or property due to the earthquake so far.

Earlier on Thursday, another earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale had struck Kargil.

