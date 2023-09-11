‘Not even a square inch’: Ladakh LG refutes China land occupying claim, says Army prepared to give 'bloody nose'2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 05:06 PM IST
Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor B D Mishra on Monday asserted that India's Defense Forces are prepared to give "a bloody nose" to anyone engaging in any misadventure, and that ‘not even one square inch’ of Indian land has been occupied by China, a claim that has been reiterated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and satellite imagery.