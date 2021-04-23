Subscribe
Ladakh makes RT-PCR test mandatory for incoming passengers

Ladakh makes RT-PCR test mandatory for incoming passengers

Ladakh makes RT-PCR test mandatory for incoming passengers
2 min read . 10:14 PM IST PTI

  • The passengers would be in quarantine until their reports are out, an official said
  • It was decided to ask for RT-PCR reports from tourists at all the entry points since a negative report is mandatory for those travelling to Leh

The Union Territory of Ladakh on Friday made it mandatory for incoming passengers to undergo the RT-PCR test at the Leh airport and face quarantine until the reports are out, officials said.

Looking at the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the district, the Chairman-cum-Chief Executive Councillor of the LAHDC, Leh, Tashi Gyalson, convened a meeting with all the stakeholders, including health officials, representatives of the paramilitary forces, police and the district administration, to review the current pandemic situation.

Taking note of the issues, Gyalson and the DC Leh, after consultation with the medical and police departments, decided to make it mandatory for the passengers arriving at the Leh airport to undergo the RT-PCR test, the officials said.

"The passengers would be in quarantine until their reports are out," an official said.

He said it was decided to ask for RT-PCR reports from tourists at all the entry points since a negative report is mandatory for those travelling to Leh.

The offenders will be turned back from the entry points and FIRs will be lodged against those furnishing fake RT-PCR reports, they added.

Gyalson directed the officials concerned to ensure a strict adherence to the COVID protocols at the airport and the quarantine centres.

The CMO, Leh briefed the meeting on the current scenario and steps taken by the health department to curb the spread of the infection in the district.

He apprised the officials of the alarming situation caused by a surge in COVID cases, especially among the non-local labourers inducted by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

The district administration led by the DC, Leh conducted an inspection recently and found most of the quarantine facility centres in a poor condition.

The chairman, LAHDC, Leh discussed the grave matter with the BRO officials concerned for immediate action on the issue.

Gyalson directed the BRO officials to restrict the induction of non-local labourers for the time being until further notifications are out. He also impressed upon them to manage the existing labourers by providing proper COVID-testing facilities and basic requirements at their quarantine centres.

Medical Superintendent of the SNM Hospital Dr Nurzin informed the officials that locals, especially those arriving from outside Leh, have tested positive for the viral disease in large numbers in recent times and that the new wave is infecting youngsters, especially the paediatric population in the region. PTI AB RC

