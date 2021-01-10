Ladakh MP Namgyal meets Amit Shah, discusses development of the state

Ladakh MP Namgyal meets Amit Shah, discusses development of the state1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2021, 05:33 AM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday and discussed various important matters pertaining to the development of the Union Territory of Ladakh.
"Discussed various important matters pertaining to the development of my people and my land of Ladakh," he said in a tweet.
The MP also discussed issues relating to the BJP in Ladakh.
He thanked the Home Minister for his guidance.
