OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Ladakh MP Namgyal meets Amit Shah, discusses development of the state
Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes addresses as he takes part in the launch of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT to extend coverage to all residents of J&K via video conferencing, in Guwahati on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes addresses as he takes part in the launch of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT to extend coverage to all residents of J&K via video conferencing, in Guwahati on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Ladakh MP Namgyal meets Amit Shah, discusses development of the state

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2021, 05:33 AM IST ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday and discussed various important matters pertaining to the development of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday and discussed various important matters pertaining to the development of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

"Discussed various important matters pertaining to the development of my people and my land of Ladakh," he said in a tweet.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
US President-elect Joe Biden arrives.

Joe Biden’s inauguration: Google, Microsoft among corporate donors

1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Twitter removes Iran's top leader Khamenei's vaccine tweet for 'violating' rules

2 min read . 07:22 AM IST
Indonesian rescue members carry what is believed to be the remains of the Sriwijaya Aeroplane flight SJ 182 which crashed into the sea, at Jakarta International Container Terminal port in Jakarta,

Body parts found at Indonesian plane crash site: Official

1 min read . 07:10 AM IST
Donald Trump

Trump to visit U.S.-Mexico border to mark completion of 400 miles wall

1 min read . 08:20 AM IST

The MP also discussed issues relating to the BJP in Ladakh.

He thanked the Home Minister for his guidance.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout