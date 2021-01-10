Ladakh MP Namgyal meets Amit Shah, discusses development of the state

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday and discussed various important matters pertaining to the development of the Union Territory of Ladakh.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday and discussed various important matters pertaining to the development of the Union Territory of Ladakh.
"Discussed various important matters pertaining to the development of my people and my land of Ladakh," he said in a tweet.
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
2 min read . 07:22 AM IST
1 min read . 07:10 AM IST
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST
"Discussed various important matters pertaining to the development of my people and my land of Ladakh," he said in a tweet.
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
2 min read . 07:22 AM IST
1 min read . 07:10 AM IST
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
The MP also discussed issues relating to the BJP in Ladakh.
He thanked the Home Minister for his guidance.