Ladakh MP Namgyal meets Amit Shah, discusses development of the state

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday and discussed various important matters pertaining to the development of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday and discussed various important matters pertaining to the development of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday and discussed various important matters pertaining to the development of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The MP also discussed issues relating to the BJP in Ladakh.

He thanked the Home Minister for his guidance.