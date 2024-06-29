Ladakh news: Five Army soldiers killed in flash flood near LAC. Details here

Bodies of a Junior Commissioned Officer(JCO), and four jawans who were feared to have been drowned, were recovered, defence officials said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The five soldiers of the Army were swept away while crossing a river in a T-72 tank near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area in Ladakh early Saturday, officials said.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, Saturday afternoon.

"Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting the tank across a river in Ladakh.

We will never forget exemplary service of our gallant soldiers to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firm with them during this hour of grief,"the minister wrote on X.



As reported by PTI citing officials, the incident occurred near Mandir Morh, 148 kilometres from here, during an exercise around 1 am.

“The T-72 tank with five soldiers on board sank due to flash floods while they were crossing the river," the officials said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A rescue operation had been launched.

(With inputs from PTI)

