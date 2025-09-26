Ladakh protest victims found with bullet wounds; FCRA licence of Sonam Wangchuk's SECMOL cancelled | 10 updates

A tense calm gripped Ladakh on Thursday as police and paramilitary forces enforced a strict curfew in Leh, following violent statehood protests that left four dead and around 90 injured.

Here are the top ten updates: 1. The Union Home Ministry on Thursday revoked the FCRA licence of the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), an organisation founded by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, with immediate effect, according to an official order. The ministry cited several alleged financial irregularities, including a fund transfer from Sweden, which it claimed was "against national interest." The cancellation comes amid heightened scrutiny of NGOs receiving foreign contributions, PTI reported.

2. Besides SECMOL, Wangchuk also founded Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL) which is facing CBI inquiry for alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, or FCRA, norms.

3. The four individuals who lost their lives during Wednesday’s violent protests in Leh have been identified as Jigmet Dorjay (25) from Kharnakling, Stanzin Namgyal (23) from Igoo, Rinchen Dadul (20) from Hanu, and Tsewang Tharchin (46), a former serviceman from Skurbuchan. According to a report by the Indian Express citing sources, “all four died of multiple bullet wounds sustained during the unrest”.

4. “Among the deceased, two were alive when they were brought to SNM Hospital in Leh on Wednesday, but succumbed to injuries later. They had multiple bullet wounds on the torso as well as the head. Around half a dozen others had serious gunshot injuries but survived. Some others have fractured limbs and legs and are recuperating. Most, however, had pellet and baton wounds and were discharged after treatment,” sources told the Indian Express.

5. Leh District Magistrate Romil Singh Donk ordered the closure of all government and private schools, colleges, and other educational institutions for two days from Friday. Besides, Anganwadi centres will also remain closed, the DM said.

6. Prohibitions under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, continue to be imposed in Leh following the September 24 violence on amid the demands for statehood for Ladakh and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Assembly of five or more persons is banned in the district. No procession, rally or march to be carried out without prior written approval.

7. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta on Thursday chaired a high-level security review meeting in Leh to assess the prevailing situation across the Union Territory, amid heightened concerns over public safety and recent violent incidents.

8. The escalation of violence had led climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to abandon his fortnight-long hunger strike. “This is the saddest day for Ladakh...the path we are treading for the last five years was peaceful,” Wangchuk said, appealing to the youth to “stop the violence forthwith as it only causes harm to our cause”.

9. In an effort to prevent further unrest, authorities imposed strict prohibitory measures across key towns in Ladakh, including Kargil, where the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) had organised a parallel shutdown. The assembly of five or more people was banned, and Kargil District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to prohibit unauthorised gatherings and public statements that could disrupt peace.

10. The Union Home Ministry, which reiterated its commitment to providing "adequate constitutional safeguards", also said police are probing the possible involvement of foreign hands, citing that three of the injured were Nepalese citizens. Wangchuk termed the home ministry's allegations against him as a “scapegoat tactic” intended to avoid dealing with the Himalayan region's core problems.