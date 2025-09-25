Ladakh Protests LIVE Updates: Assembly of five or more persons is banned in Leh after intense clashes, 50 detained

Leh Violence LIVE Updates: At least 50 people were detained on Thursday as police and paramilitary forces strictly enforced a curfew in violence-hit Leh, a day after widespread clashes left four people dead and over 80 injured, as reported by PTI.

The unrest erupted on Wednesday during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) to press for statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

What began as a political demonstration quickly descended into violence, arson, and street clashes, evoking a heavy security response and the imposition of curfew to restore order.

As violence swept through the region, marking the worst unrest since 1989, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his two-week hunger strike.

Wangchuk's fortnight-long hunger strike was called off after intense clashes broke out in Leh town.

What is the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution?

The Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution provides for the administration of tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram through the creation of autonomous councils and regions.

This schedule, enacted under Article 244(2) and Article 275(1), aims to protect the rights, culture, and resources of tribal communities by granting them significant autonomy in areas like land, forests, and governance, while also safeguarding them from exploitation.

Each autonomous district is to have a District Council with a maximum of 30 members. Out of these, no more than four can be nominated by the Governor, while the remaining members must be elected through adult suffrage.

In addition, the Schedule also provides for the creation of a Regional Council for each autonomous region within an autonomous district, ensuring localised governance and representation for distinct tribal communities.

