A video of a group of tourists driving an SUV through Ladkah's Pangong lake has created a huge stir on the internet, demanding strict actions against the 'reckless' individuals.

The video was first shared by a Twitter user named Jigmat Ladakhi, expressing his dismay. The Twitter user wrote, "Such irresponsible tourists are killing Ladakh".

He said that Ladakh has more than 350 birds species and lakes like Pangong are home to many birds species. "Such actions may have risked the habitat of many bird species," he added.

In the video, two men can be seen coming out of the sunroof of an Audi as another drives it through the lake while showing a victory sign to the camera. Besides, a small table with liquor bottles and food set up in the water can also be seen as the car passes by.

I am sharing again an another shameful video . Such irresponsible tourists are killing ladakh . Do you know? Ladakh have a more than 350 birds species and lakes like pangong are the home of many bird species. Such act may have risked the habitat of many bird species. pic.twitter.com/ZuSExXovjp — Jigmat Ladakhi 🇮🇳 (@nontsay) April 9, 2022

The video has received a barrage of criticism from the netizens, with many asking for their arrest.

My self phakpa tsering from UT LADAKH zanskar.I am feeling very worst to share this vedeo..This nonsense maked by some tourist ...Pangong lake is the one of the beautiful lake...please share itss....https://t.co/ooq1FClvZ5 — 1779 Phakpa tsering (@Phakpa1779) April 11, 2022

People taking vehicle into Panging lake and taking drinks in the lake should be punished@jtnladakh



"Absolute Nonsense": Twitter On Tourists Driving SUV Through Ladakh Lakehttps://t.co/ftZCCaMtxO — Harshad Patil (@harshadpatil78) April 11, 2022

@mlkhattar Respectful sir, this forwarded video shows a Haryana registered suv driving in waters of pangong lake. Kindly issue instructions to arrest these hooligans and put them to trial.pic.twitter.com/fgCi8ECyZz — Vijayasimha Kasi (@kvijayasimha) April 11, 2022

Shocking behaviour and hooliganism shown in Ladakh by some tourists. Ladakh administration, Police and above all common people of Ladakh have been trying to preserve and protect Pangong Lake which is ecologically so sensitive. And this is what people do!pic.twitter.com/WvKcPIiMjI — Shamik AITC (@itsyourshamik) April 11, 2022

Very disappointed , furious & angry to see Audi being run on PANGONG Lake Ladhakh. — Bhupesh Bajaj (@BhupeshBajaj4) April 11, 2022