Ladakh: 'Reckless' tourists drive Audi through Pangong lake sparks outrage1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2022, 11:11 AM IST
The video was first shared by a Twitter user named Jigmat Ladakhi, expressing his dismay
The video was first shared by a Twitter user named Jigmat Ladakhi, expressing his dismay
|
Listen to this article
A video of a group of tourists driving an SUV through Ladkah's Pangong lake has created a huge stir on the internet, demanding strict actions against the 'reckless' individuals.
The video was first shared by a Twitter user named Jigmat Ladakhi, expressing his dismay. The Twitter user wrote, "Such irresponsible tourists are killing Ladakh".
He said that Ladakh has more than 350 birds species and lakes like Pangong are home to many birds species. "Such actions may have risked the habitat of many bird species," he added.
In the video, two men can be seen coming out of the sunroof of an Audi as another drives it through the lake while showing a victory sign to the camera. Besides, a small table with liquor bottles and food set up in the water can also be seen as the car passes by.
The video has received a barrage of criticism from the netizens, with many asking for their arrest.