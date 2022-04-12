Ladakh: 'Reckless' tourists drive Audi through Pangong lake sparks outrage

Ladakh: 'Reckless' tourists drive Audi through Pangong lake sparks outrage1 min read . 12 Apr 2022
The video was first shared by a Twitter user named Jigmat Ladakhi, expressing his dismay
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The video was first shared by a Twitter user named Jigmat Ladakhi, expressing his dismay
A video of a group of tourists driving an SUV through Ladkah's Pangong lake has created a huge stir on the internet, demanding strict actions against the 'reckless' individuals.
A video of a group of tourists driving an SUV through Ladkah's Pangong lake has created a huge stir on the internet, demanding strict actions against the 'reckless' individuals.
The video was first shared by a Twitter user named Jigmat Ladakhi, expressing his dismay. The Twitter user wrote, "Such irresponsible tourists are killing Ladakh".
The video was first shared by a Twitter user named Jigmat Ladakhi, expressing his dismay. The Twitter user wrote, "Such irresponsible tourists are killing Ladakh".
He said that Ladakh has more than 350 birds species and lakes like Pangong are home to many birds species. "Such actions may have risked the habitat of many bird species," he added.
He said that Ladakh has more than 350 birds species and lakes like Pangong are home to many birds species. "Such actions may have risked the habitat of many bird species," he added.
In the video, two men can be seen coming out of the sunroof of an Audi as another drives it through the lake while showing a victory sign to the camera. Besides, a small table with liquor bottles and food set up in the water can also be seen as the car passes by.
In the video, two men can be seen coming out of the sunroof of an Audi as another drives it through the lake while showing a victory sign to the camera. Besides, a small table with liquor bottles and food set up in the water can also be seen as the car passes by.
The video has received a barrage of criticism from the netizens, with many asking for their arrest.
The video has received a barrage of criticism from the netizens, with many asking for their arrest.