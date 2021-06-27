Ladakh saw 21 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, which took the overall tally of infections in the union territory to 19,941. Meanwhile, number of active cases dropped to 281 as 33 patients recovered from Covid-19.

Out of the new cases, 18 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Leh, taking the infection tally in the district to 16,454. The other three cases came from Kargil district, where the total tally now stands at 3,487.

So far, 19,458 Covid-19 patients have recovered and discharged in Ladakh. During the past 24 hours, 23 patients have been cured in Leh an 10 more in Kargil.

Ladakh has so far seen 202 deaths due to Covid-19, with 144 fatalities recorded in Leh, and 58 in Kargil district.

The number of active cases in the union territory has come down to 281, out of which 219 are in Leh and 62 in Kargil.

Meanwhile, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Leh has announced further relaxation Covid-19 restrictions. Under the new unlocking guidelines, shops, gymnasiums and spas will be allowed to reopen in the district with 50 per cent occupancy from 5 am to 8 pm. Moreover, vehicular movement, including passenger transport, has been allowed with 50 per cent seating capacity from 7 AM to 8 PM on all days of the week.

Hardware shops and stores selling construction materials as well as the vehicles needed for transportation have been instructed to operate between 5 AM and 5 PM.

Restaurants and bars have been allowed to operate on all days between 7 AM and 9 PM, but with only 50 per cent seating capacity. Hotels can also operate their dine-in facilities with 50 per cent of their seating capacity, but have been advised to encourage room service as much as possible.

Night curfew for non-essential services and activities will continue in the district from 10 PM to 5 AM.

The new unlock guidelines for Leh will remain in effect from June 28 till July 5 morning outside containment zones. In case of any violations of the directives, penal action under relevant laws would be initiated, the ADM order warned.

(With PTI inputs)

