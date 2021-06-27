Ladakh records 21 new cases; Covid curbs eased further in Leh. Details here

Meanwhile, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Leh has announced further relaxation Covid-19 restrictions. Under the new unlocking guidelines, shops, gymnasiums and spas will be allowed to reopen in the district with 50 per cent occupancy from 5 am to 8 pm. Moreover, vehicular movement, including passenger transport, has been allowed with 50 per cent seating capacity from 7 AM to 8 PM on all days of the week.