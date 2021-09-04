Ladakh relaxes age limit for entry into govt jobs. Check details

The Ladakh administration has decided to relax the age limit for entry into government service by two years. As per the new directive, the upper age limit for the reserved category candidates has been increased from 43 years to 45 years, for the general category candidates from 40 to 42 years and for the physically challenged candidates from 42 to 44 years.

It also issued an order to temporarily define 'Resident of Union territory of Ladakh' for the purpose of appointment to all non-gazetted posts.

As per the Ladakh Resident Certificate Order 2021, any person who possesses a Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) issued by the competent authority in the districts of Leh and Kargil or belongs to a category of persons who would have been eligible to be issued PRC by the competent authority shall be eligible to receive the Resident Certificate.

“The Administration of Union territory of Ladakh issued an order to temporarily define 'Resident of Union territory of Ladakh' for the purpose of appointment to all the non-gazetted posts borne on the establishment of any department or service of Administration of Union territory of Ladakh," an official spokesman said.

The order said children of persons possessing PRC or children of persons who belonged to a category of persons who would have been eligible to be issued the PRC by the competent authority in the districts of Leh and Kargil shall also be eligible to receive the Resident Certificate.

The provisions of this order authorises tehsildar or any other officer notified by the administration as the competent authority to issue the Resident Certificate, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the upper age limit for the entry into government services against all posts meant for direct recruitment other than those pertaining to gazetted officers has also been increased.

The spokesperson said, the upper age limit has been enhanced for the reserved category candidates from 43 years to 45 years, for the general category candidates from 40 to 42 years and for the physically challenged candidates from 42 to 44 years

The order further states that this age relaxation would be a one-time exception and it shall remain in force for a period of two years, he said.

