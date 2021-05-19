Leh: With the death of five people, Ladakh has reported the highest single-day spike in death due to the novel coronavirus this year. With this, the fatalities due to Covid-19 has gone up to 170, officials said, PTI reported.

According to the officials, the total number of coronavirus cases has gone up to 16,784, with 202 fresh infections being reported in the union territory. The total number of active cases in the union territory has reached 1,583 -- 1,300 in Leh district and 283 in Kargil district.

As India's daily spike of coronavirus cases witnesses a dip with only 2,63,533 fresh infections recorded in the last 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 continues to remain alarmingly high with 4,329 more fatalities, the highest toll in a single day since the pandemic began.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country also saw a massive jump in the number of recoveries with 4,22,436 fresh discharges.

The cumulative caseload stands at 2,52,28,996, including 2,15,96,512 recoveries, 33,53,765 active cases and 2,78,719 deaths.









