Ladakh reports highest single-day spike in fatalities due to Covid-19 this year

Leh: With the death of five people, Ladakh has reported the highest single-day spike in death due to the novel coronavirus this year. With this, the fatalities due to Covid-19 has gone up to 170, officials said, PTI reported.

As India's daily spike of coronavirus cases witnesses a dip with only 2,63,533 fresh infections recorded in the last 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 continues to remain alarmingly high with 4,329 more fatalities, the highest toll in a single day since the pandemic began.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country also saw a massive jump in the number of recoveries with 4,22,436 fresh discharges.

The cumulative caseload stands at 2,52,28,996, including 2,15,96,512 recoveries, 33,53,765 active cases and 2,78,719 deaths.

