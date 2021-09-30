China is continuing to deploy large number of troops and armaments in several high-altitude forward areas on its side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the government said on Thursday.

The MEA also said that in response to Chinese actions, the Indian armed forces had to make appropriate counter deployments on eastern Ladakh.

“It was in response to Chinese actions that our armed forces had to make counter deployments in these areas to ensure that India’s security interests are fully protected," the MEA said.

In response to a query about remarks by the Chinese MFA regarding the border situation, the MEA said, "It is our expectation that the Chinese side will work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols."

The MEA further said that China's provocative behaviour, unilateral attempts to alter status quo has resulted in disturbance of peace along LAC in eastern Ladakh.

According to reports, close to 100 soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) transgressed the LAC in the Barahoti sector in Uttarakhand last month.

The transgression took place on 30 August, and the Chinese troops returned from the area after spending few hours, according to a PTI report. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel are deployed in the area.

As part of a tit-for-tat strategy, Indian troops carried out patrolling. There was no official comment on the Chinese transgression.

The incident comes amid a continuing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in a number of areas in eastern Ladakh though both sides completed disengagement in two sensitive locations.

The report said minor transgressions have been taking place in Barahoti because of differing perceptions about the LAC by both sides. However, what surprised the Indian officials was the number of PLA personnel who transgressed on 30 August.

The Chinese side has also significantly ramped up infrastructure development along the LAC in the sector. India has been maintaining a strict vigil along the nearly 3,500-km LAC following the eastern Ladakh standoff.

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on 5 May last year in eastern Ladakh following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area.

Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry. As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process in the Gogra area last month.

In February, the two sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in line with an agreement on disengagement. Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC in the sensitive sector.

