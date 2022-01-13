Ladakh shuts all schools, hostels; bars, restaurants to run at 25% capacity

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ladakh reported 122 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 22,649, while the active cases in the union territory have shot up to to 502
All government and private schools, hostels and coaching centres in the union territory of Ladakh will remain shut till 23 January in view of the rising Covid-19 cases, according to a new order issued on Thursday.
