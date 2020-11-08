NEW DELHI : The eighth round of talks between India and China at the level of senior commanders agreed to ensure that “frontline troops" exercise restraint, a joint statement issued by both sides on Sunday said, as the India-China military stand-off looked set to stretch into the winter months ahead.

The talks between senior military commanders of the two countries were held in Chushul on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control on Friday. It came on a day the face off completed six months. Indian troops had first detected intrusions by Chinese soldiers into Indian territory in early May.

The talks do not seem to have produced a breakthrough which means tens of thousands of troops stay in close eye ball to eye ball proximity with neither side budging from their positions at altitudes ranging upward of 11,000 feet.

This is likely to continue to continue for the bitter winter months ahead.

Instead the two countries seem to have opted for maintaining the uneasy truce in place since September.

“The two sides had a candid, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas," the joint statement said.

“Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, ensure their frontline troops to exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation. Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and, taking forward the discussions at this meeting, push for the settlement of other outstanding issues, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas. They also agreed to have another round of meeting soon," the joint statement said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via