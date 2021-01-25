OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Ladakh standoff: India, China Corps Commanders talks last for over 15 hrs
Indian Army trucks near India-China border in Ladakh area. (AP)
Ladakh standoff: India, China Corps Commanders talks last for over 15 hrs

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 08:54 AM IST Staff Writer

The meeting lasted for more than 15 hours after starting at 11 am on Sunday at Moldo opposite Chushul in the Eastern Ladakh sector to address the ongoing military standoff.

The ninth round of Corps Commander Level talks between India and China ended at 2:30 am on Monday.

The two countries have been engaged in a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April-May last year. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up.

Multiple rounds of talks have failed to yield any significant result in defusing border tensions. The last round of Corps Commander-level talks between both countries were held on November 6, 2020 in Chushul in Eastern Ladakh.

On August 29-30, India occupied heights along the northern and southern bank of the Pangong Lake which includes dominating positions overlooking the Chinese military deployed in that area.

The Chinese have been asking India to withdraw troops and tanks first from the southern bank but India has been asking for disengagement from all the friction points.

