The Indian delegation at the meeting was led by Naveen Srivastava, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the MEA, while the Chinese side was headed by Hong Liang, Director-General of the Department of Boundary and Oceanic Affairs of the Chinese Foreign MinistryNearly 50,000 Indian Army troops are deployed in a high state of combat readiness in various mountainous locations in eastern Ladakh in sub-zero conditions as multiple rounds of talks between the two sides have not yielded concrete outcome to resolve the standoff. China has also deployed an equal number of troops, according to officials.