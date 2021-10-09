Ladakh standoff: India, China senior military commanders to meet Sunday

NEW DELHI: Senior military commanders of India and China are expected to meet on Sunday to resolve the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh and reach an agreement on one of many friction points -- the Hot Springs area.

The talks come after at least two recent incidents of intrusions by Chinese soldiers into Indian territory in Barahoti in Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh.

The talks are expected to start at around 1030 am local time in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a person familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Indian and Chinese troops have been on a standoff in several areas along the LAC in eastern Ladakh for nearly 17 months though both sides disengaged from two areas this year following a series of talks at the diplomatic and military levels. India and China currently have around 50,000 to 60,000 troops each along the LAC.

Separately, Indian Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Saturday that the military build-up by China in the eastern Ladakh region and new infrastructure development along the disputed border to sustain the large-scale deployment were matters of concern. India has been keeping a close watch on all the activities by the Chinese military, he said.

The building of infrastructure “means that they (China) are there to stay," the army chief said.

“We are keeping a close watch on all these developments, but if they are there to stay, we are there to stay too," he said.

Naravane added that if Chinese troops continue to stay there through the second winter, it “definitely mean that we will be in a kind of LoC situation though not an active LoC as is there on the western front."

