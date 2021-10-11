Ladakh standoff: India, China troop disengagement talks fail to yield results

NEW DELHI: The 13th round of talks between senior military commanders of India and China aimed at disengagement from a friction point in Ladakh have failed to yield results, the Indian Army said on Monday.

The talks were held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) across eastern Ladakh on Sunday.

The focus point of the discussions was disengagement of troops from Hot Springs area. India and China had disengaged troops from Pangong Tso and Gogra--two other friction points in eastern Ladakh--earlier this year.

“The Indian side pointed out that the situation along the LAC had been caused by unilateral attempts of Chinese side to alter the status quo and in violation of the bilateral agreements," the statement said.

“It was therefore necessary that the Chinese side take appropriate steps in the remaining areas so as to restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western Sector," it said.

During the meeting, the Indian side made constructive suggestions for resolving the standoff at remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals. The meeting thus did not result in resolution of the remaining areas, the statement said.

“The two sides have agreed to maintain communications and also to maintain stability on the ground. It is our expectation that the Chinese side will take into account the overall perspective of bilateral relations and will work towards early resolution of the remaining issues while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols," it added.

Meanwhile, a Chinese military spokesman said Beijing “made great efforts to promote the easing and cooling of the border situation and fully demonstrated China’s sincerity of maintaining overall interests of bilateral military relations."

“However, the Indian side still persisted in its unreasonable and unrealistic demands, which added difficulties to the negotiations," a Chinese defence ministry statement quoting the spokesman said.

The spokesperson “pointed out that China is firm in its resolve to safeguard national sovereignty. He hoped that the Indian side should avoid misjudging the situation and cherish the hard-won situation in the China-India border areas."

“The Indian side should abide by the relevant agreements and consensus reached between the two countries and two militaries, show sincerity and take concrete actions to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the border areas with China," the spokesperson added.

