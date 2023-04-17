According to the police, a teenager was fatally injured and two others were wounded when an unexploded bomb from the 1999 Kargil war detonated near the Astro football ground at Kurbathang in Ladakh.

As per a report by ANI, The victims were identified as Ali Naqi, Muntazir Mehdi, and Baqir, all of whom hailed from Kharzong, Pashkum.

"The boys were on their way to the football ground near which they stumbled upon the bomb. The explosion caused serious injuries to Ali Naqi and Muntazir Mehdi, who were immediately rushed to the New District Hospital at Kurbathang for medical treatment. Unfortunately, Baqir succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead during treatment", said Pashkum Councillor Kacho Mohammed Feroz.

The Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Ladakh, BD Mishra, stated that one of the injured children is in stable condition, while the other child's chances of survival are uncertain.

He also announced that the family of the deceased victim will receive compensation of ₹ 4 lakh, and ₹ one lakh will be provided to the injured child.

"I am deeply saddened by the incident. It is unfortunate that one child died and two others were badly injured. The injured child is out of danger, and the other child might survive", LG Mishra told ANI.

The LG further said, "We will be giving ₹ 4 lakh to the family of the deceased child & ₹ 1 lakh to the injured child. We are starting the operation to remove dangerous ammunition in a limited time duration in the blind areas of Kargil & other places."

According to police sources, the incident has heightened concerns about the safety of residents in the area, particularly children who frequently play in open fields and grounds.

Authorities have been urged to take prompt action to clear the area of any unexploded bombs and ensure the safety of the local residents.

(With inputs from ANI)