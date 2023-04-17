Ladakh teen killed by unexploded bomb from 1999 Kargil War, 2 others injured2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 09:18 AM IST
- According to police sources, the incident has heightened concerns about the safety of residents in the area, particularly children who frequently play in open fields and grounds.
According to the police, a teenager was fatally injured and two others were wounded when an unexploded bomb from the 1999 Kargil war detonated near the Astro football ground at Kurbathang in Ladakh.
