Ladakh teen killed by unexploded bomb from 1999 Kargil War, 2 others injured

"The boys were on their way to the football ground near which they stumbled upon the bomb. The explosion caused serious injuries to Ali Naqi and Muntazir Mehdi, who were immediately rushed to the New District Hospital at Kurbathang for medical treatment. Unfortunately, Baqir succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead during treatment", said Pashkum Councillor Kacho Mohammed Feroz.

