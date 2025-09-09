Ladakh: Three soldiers killed after major Avalanche hits Siachen base camp

An avalanche hit Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, in the Union Territory of Ladakh, resulting into loss of lives of three soldiers, officials said, PTI reported.

An avalanche struck the Siachen base camp area, located at an altitude of 12,000 feet, on Sunday, trapping three soldiers, including two Agniveers, according to officials. A rescue operation was promptly initiated, and the bodies of the trapped soldiers were recovered.

The recent tragedy has added to the long list of fatal avalanches in the Siachen region. In 2021, an avalanche hit sub-sector Haneef, resulting in the deaths of two soldiers. Despite the dangerous conditions, several other soldiers and porters were rescued after a demanding six-hour operation.

In a similar incident in 2019, a powerful avalanche took the lives of four soldiers and two porters while they were on patrol near a post at an altitude of 18,000 feet. Earlier, on February 3, 2016, a devastating avalanche struck at 19,600 feet, trapping ten soldiers under the snow. Among them was Lance Naik Hanamanthappa Koppad, who was found alive but later passed away due to multiple organ failure.

Known as the highest battlefield in the world, the Siachen Glacier presents extreme challenges due to its harsh climate and elevation. Apart from enemy threats, troops stationed here constantly face dangers like frostbite, oxygen deprivation, and deadly avalanches. The latest incident highlights the ongoing hazards Indian soldiers endure while securing this vital region.

Kedarnath Avalanche In related news, an avalanche occurred near the Chorabari glacier in the upper reaches of Kedarnath on September 4; however, no damage was reported, according to officials. In a statement, the Rudraprayag district administration said the avalanche was detected around 2 PM, approximately five kilometers above the Kedarnath temple. While the situation remained under control, rescue teams were placed on standby as a precaution.

Nandan Singh Rajwar, the District Disaster Management Officer of Rudraprayag, stated that avalanches are a common occurrence in the high Himalayan region due to prevailing weather and natural conditions. He added that a team of experts has been alerted to evaluate the situation on-site.

Rajwar urged people not to panic and appealed them to avoid rumours or spreading misleading information.