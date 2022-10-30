Ladakh to get India's first Night Sky Sanctuary on 31 October. All you need to know3 min read . 05:01 PM IST
- The project aims to work towards the preservation of the night sky from unwanted light pollution and illumination
The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Radha Krishna Mathur, will virtually inaugurate the the first Dark Sky Reserve or Night Sky Sanctuary of India on 31 October as a part of Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary.
The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Radha Krishna Mathur, will virtually inaugurate the the first Dark Sky Reserve or Night Sky Sanctuary of India on 31 October as a part of Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh had in September this year informed that the Night Sky Sanctuary aims to boost Astro tourism in India and will be one of the world's highest-located sites for optical, infra-red, and gamma-ray telescopes
Union Minister Jitendra Singh had in September this year informed that the Night Sky Sanctuary aims to boost Astro tourism in India and will be one of the world's highest-located sites for optical, infra-red, and gamma-ray telescopes
The project is an initiative by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), the Union Territory administration, and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics.
The project is an initiative by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), the Union Territory administration, and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics.
The project aims to work towards the preservation of the night sky from unwanted light pollution and illumination, which is a serious threat to scientific observations and natural sky conditions.
The project aims to work towards the preservation of the night sky from unwanted light pollution and illumination, which is a serious threat to scientific observations and natural sky conditions.
Ladakh otherwise famous among Bollywood lovers for Amir Khan starrer- 3 Idiots, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jab Tak Hain Jaan, attracts tourists all year rounds, looking to unwind on their motorbikes through rugged yet peaceful terrain, to look at raw beauty of nature amid mountains and water bodies that are pristine and yet untouched by pollution.
Ladakh otherwise famous among Bollywood lovers for Amir Khan starrer- 3 Idiots, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jab Tak Hain Jaan, attracts tourists all year rounds, looking to unwind on their motorbikes through rugged yet peaceful terrain, to look at raw beauty of nature amid mountains and water bodies that are pristine and yet untouched by pollution.
Here's looking at the Dark Sky Reserve and its know-how
Here's looking at the Dark Sky Reserve and its know-how
The project is located at Hanle, which is located in 300kms away Ladakh, away from any form of human disturbance and clear sky conditions and dry weather conditions exist throughout the year. The Dark Sky Reserve will be centered in a radius of 22 kilometers around the Indian Astronomical Observatory in Hanle.
The project is located at Hanle, which is located in 300kms away Ladakh, away from any form of human disturbance and clear sky conditions and dry weather conditions exist throughout the year. The Dark Sky Reserve will be centered in a radius of 22 kilometers around the Indian Astronomical Observatory in Hanle.
Tourists visiting Hanle can catch a glimpse of the Milky Way galaxy, in turn also generating income via increased tourism for the region.
Tourists visiting Hanle can catch a glimpse of the Milky Way galaxy, in turn also generating income via increased tourism for the region.
The Milky Way Galaxy is visible through the night in the Hanle region due to its cloudless skies and lower atmospheric disturbance.
The Milky Way Galaxy is visible through the night in the Hanle region due to its cloudless skies and lower atmospheric disturbance.
According to reports, 24 ‘astro ambassadors’ have been selected from a cluster of five villages in and around the Indian Astronomical Observatory (IAO).
According to reports, 24 ‘astro ambassadors’ have been selected from a cluster of five villages in and around the Indian Astronomical Observatory (IAO).
These astro ambassadors will be provided with 8-inch Dobsonian telescopes that will be used to look out into the universe. This could be your newest addition to the bucket list of travelling.
These astro ambassadors will be provided with 8-inch Dobsonian telescopes that will be used to look out into the universe. This could be your newest addition to the bucket list of travelling.
The idea of the Dark Sky Reserve was floated by the Indian Astronomical Observatory and a tripartite MoU was signed among the UT administration, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh, and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, which runs the observatory.
The idea of the Dark Sky Reserve was floated by the Indian Astronomical Observatory and a tripartite MoU was signed among the UT administration, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh, and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, which runs the observatory.
A total of 24 astro ambassadors have been selected out of over 70 applications received for the opportunity. They have been trained in handling telescopes and identifying objects, stars and different patterns in the sky. The ambassadors have gone through workshops with IAO and astronomers from IIA Bengaluru.
A total of 24 astro ambassadors have been selected out of over 70 applications received for the opportunity. They have been trained in handling telescopes and identifying objects, stars and different patterns in the sky. The ambassadors have gone through workshops with IAO and astronomers from IIA Bengaluru.
The ambassadors have also been trained to avoid light pollution and have been provided with special curtains to lower the same.
The ambassadors have also been trained to avoid light pollution and have been provided with special curtains to lower the same.
With low aerosol content in the air, the high beams can travel up to 10 kilometers in the air and can affect observations in night, therefore delineators are also being placed on roads in order to reduce street light dependency and to make sure tourists coming to the region are not traveling with high beams.
With low aerosol content in the air, the high beams can travel up to 10 kilometers in the air and can affect observations in night, therefore delineators are also being placed on roads in order to reduce street light dependency and to make sure tourists coming to the region are not traveling with high beams.
Located on the wetlands of the Changthang Plateau, the Dark Sky Reserve is aimed at boosting the local economy. Several homestays have come up in the cluster of villages around the observatory, which are aimed at catering astro tourists, who are visiting Hanle to get a glimpse of the universe.
Located on the wetlands of the Changthang Plateau, the Dark Sky Reserve is aimed at boosting the local economy. Several homestays have come up in the cluster of villages around the observatory, which are aimed at catering astro tourists, who are visiting Hanle to get a glimpse of the universe.
Tourists will be charged to observe the universe, however, the amount is yet to be decided and discussions are set to happen about it in the coming weeks.
Tourists will be charged to observe the universe, however, the amount is yet to be decided and discussions are set to happen about it in the coming weeks.
The dark sky reserve is also being seen as an answer to China's Dark Sky Reserve that came up in 2016. The facility was launched in the Tibetan prefecture of Ngari, bordering Nepal and India.
The dark sky reserve is also being seen as an answer to China's Dark Sky Reserve that came up in 2016. The facility was launched in the Tibetan prefecture of Ngari, bordering Nepal and India.