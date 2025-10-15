Ladakh violence: Restrictions in Leh lifted 22 days after four killed in statehood protests

The restrictions in the Leh district of Ladakh were lifted on Wednesday, 22 days after they were imposed following violence during the statehood protests that led to the death of four people.

The district administration had imposed prohibitory orders in Leh on September 24 under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), banning the assembly of five or more persons.

According to news agency PTI, District Magistrate Leh, Romil Singh Donk, said in an order on Wednesday, “I do hereby withdraw the restrictions imposed vide this office order dated September 24 with immediate effect."

"No incident of violence had been reported since then," officials were quoted as saying.

He said certain restrictions were imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, to prevent any breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquillity.

In a report submitted on Wednesday, the Senior Superintendent of Police reportedly said that there was no imminent apprehension of breach of peace and public order. It also recommended the withdrawal of the restrictions under Section 163 BNSS.

Ladakh Protests The statehood for Ladakh movement ended in violence, arson and street clashes in Leh on September 24. Four people had died and and 90 others were injured in the violence.

The demonstration demanding statehood for Ladakh and inclusion of the Union Territory under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution had reportedly targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Leh.

Sonam Wangchuk arrested Police arrested climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on September 26, two days after clashes between security forces and protesters demanding Ladakh’s statehood and Sixth Schedule status left

He was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly inciting the violence and shifted to Jodhpur jail.

However, the Apex Body Leh denied activist Sonam Wangchuk's role in the violence in Leh during his ongoing hunger strike. It criticised people for labelling their protest as anti-national on social media and refuted the "narrative" which accused Sonam Wangchuk of instigating violence.

"Some YouTube channels are claiming that some weapons have been seized. This is wrong. There is an attempt to label the protest as anti-national. Some people are claiming a foreign hand, some are accusing Sonam Wangchuk, while some are blaming Congress. According to us, these narratives are wrong," Apex Body Leh said.