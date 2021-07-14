Ladakh standoff: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met China's State Councilor Wang Yi and told him that unilateral change of status quo along the LAC was not acceptable to India. Jaishankar had a one-hour meeting with China State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of Dushanbe SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting.

"Discussions focused on the outstanding issues along the LAC in the Western Sector. Highlighted that unilateral change of status quo is not acceptable. Full restoration and maintenance of peace and tranquility in border areas is essential for development of our ties. Agreed on convening an early meeting of the Senior Military Commanders," the foreign minister said.

Both the leaders had a detailed exchange of views on the current situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh and also on other issues related to the overall India-China relations.

Jaishankar pointed out to Wang Yi that disengagement in Pangong Lake area earlier this year had created conditions for resolving remaining issues. "It was expected that China would work with us towards this objective but situation in remaining areas is still unresolved," he said.

The minister also emphasized that it was in mutual interest that the two sides work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh, while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Jaishankar also recalled that both sides had agreed that a prolongation of the existing situation was not in the interest of either side. "It was visibly impacting the relationship in a negative manner," the MEA said.

In May this year, Jaishankar had said that the relationship with Chian was at a crossroads and which direction both the countries go depends on whether Beijing will adhere to the consensus. "Whether it will follow through on the agreements which we both have made...What is very clear in the last year is that border tensions cannot continue with cooperation in other areas," he had said.

The relationship between New Delhi and Beijing came under severe strain following a deadly clash in the Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh on 15 June 2020.

Following the clash in which 20 Indian soldiers had died, Jaishankar had spoken to Wang Yi even then and had conveyed the protest of the Government of India in the strongest terms. Chinese casualties in the clash was reported between 25–40 killed and 60 plus but Beijing said the number was 4.

During his phone call with Wang Yi, Jaishankar had said that the Chinese side had sought to erect a structure in Galwan valley on India side of the LAC. "While this became a source of dispute, the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties. It reflected an intent to change the facts on ground in violation of all our agreements to not change the status quo," he had said.

The Foreign Minister underlined that this "unprecedented" development will have a "serious impact" on the bilateral relationship. He asked China to reassess its actions and take "corrective steps".









