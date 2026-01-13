Ladki Bahin scheme: You won't get January 2026 instalment in advance. Thanks to Maharashtra civic body elections

The beneficiaries of the Maharashtra government's flagship scheme 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' won't receive the advance instalment for January 2026 under the scheme. Thanks to the upcoming Maharashtra civic body elections.

The Maharashtra Election Commission barred the state government on Monday from releasing the January instalment of the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme in advance.

Here's why It's because of the enforcement of the model code of conduct for municipal elections, which will be held on January 15.

According to news agency PTI, several complaints were filed with the State Election Commission (SEC) after media reports claimed that beneficiaries of the scheme would receive ₹3,000 — covering the December and January instalments — in their bank accounts before January 14 as a Makar Sankranti gift.

BJP leader and minister Gitish Mahajan said earlier that eligible beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme will receive a combined transfer of ₹3,000 for December and January in their bank accounts before Makar Sankranti, the report added. Mahajan had termed it a "special gift" from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

State Congress leader and advocate Sandesh Kondvilkar had then submitted a complaint to the SEC on Saturday, claiming the payment was proposed for January 14, a day before polling, and sought the poll body's intervention to stop the transfer.

The SEC then sent a letter to the state Chief Secretary, Rajesh Agarwal, on Sunday, seeking clarification on the factual position following media reports.

The SEC further enquired whether the government intended to release two months' instalments together just ahead of the polls. It sought the response by Monday.

The Chief Secretary stated that the SEC had issued consolidated instructions on November 4, 2025, regarding the model code of conduct for local body elections.

The SEC clarified that while the regular or pending instalments under the "Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana" scheme may be disbursed, it made it clear that no advance payment will be allowed during the model code period, according to a statement cited by PTI.

Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is a flagship scheme of the Maharashtra government under which eligible women beneficiaries get a monthly assistance of ₹1,500.

It's believed that the scheme played a significant role in helping the Mahayuti secure victory in the 2024 state assembly elections.

The Opposition criticised Gitish Mahajan of a "special gift" ahead of Makar Sankranti, terming it as a bid to influence voters ahead of the January 15 polls to 29 municipal corporations.