Ladki Bahin Yojana: When will January 2026 installment be paid amid civic polls? Maharashtra CM Fadnavis reveals

Maharashtra government will not disburse the January installment of the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’ ahead of schedule, following directions from the State Election Commission (SEC), said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He noted that although it has been customary to provide advance payments under the scheme during major festivals to support economically weaker women, this time the monthly assistance of ₹1,500 will be deposited only after January 16. The date coincides with the counting of votes for elections held in 29 municipal corporations, Fadnavis mentioned, according to PTI.

He stated, “We are releasing regular instalments. Our practice has been to give an advance instalment during major festivals. Since the commission has directed not to release the advance instalment, it will not be released. We will do so after January 16.”

The SEC on Monday directed the government not to release the January instalment of ₹1,500 under the scheme in advance, citing the implementation of the model code of conduct for the January 15 elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state.

The clarification was issued after the SEC received multiple complaints triggered by media reports suggesting that beneficiaries would be credited ₹3,000, covering both the December and January instalments, before January 14 as a Makar Sankranti benefit.

Ladki Bahin Yojana installment controversy The controversy began after Gitish Mahajan claimed that eligible beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme would receive a combined payment of ₹3,000 for December and January in their bank accounts ahead of Makar Sankranti on January 14, describing it as a “special gift” from Fadnavis.

The Opposition criticised the announcement, calling it an attempt to influence voters ahead of the January 15 elections to 29 municipal corporations.

On Saturday, state Congress leader and advocate Sandesh Kondvilkar filed a complaint with the SEC, stating that the payment was scheduled for January 14, just a day before polling, and urged the poll panel to intervene and halt the transfer.

"These selfish brothers have no emotion. They stopped the instalment for two months and disbursed the amount during the election campaign. They seek something in return. The sisters should show these selfish brothers their place as they expect a return gift in the form of votes," state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said.