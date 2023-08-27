Ladli Behna Scheme: MP govt hikes financial aid, 35% reservation in govt jobs for women ahead of Rakhi2 min read 27 Aug 2023, 10:02 PM IST
Among others, under the scheme, women will get tracts of land in industrial estates to open small scale units, MP CM said, adding that the aim of the state government was to raise the income of women to at least ₹10,000 per month.
Days ahead of Rakhsha Bandhan (Rakhi) festival, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on 27 August raised the financial aid given to women in the Ladli Behna Scheme from ₹1,000 to ₹1,250 per month, reported news agency PTI.
