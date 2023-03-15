Ladoos thrown in Bihar assembly; scuffle between RJD, BJP leaders

Ladoos thrown in Bihar assembly; scuffle between RJD, BJP leaders1 min read . 02:46 PM IST
- A Delhi court granted bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, and 14 others in an alleged land-for-job scam case earlier in the day.
Ladoos were thrown as RJD and BJP MLAs entered into a scuffle after RJD MLA offered BJP MLAs sweets following the bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Misa Bharati in land-for-job case.
Ladoos were thrown as RJD and BJP MLAs entered into a scuffle after RJD MLA offered BJP MLAs sweets following the bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Misa Bharati in land-for-job case.
As per media reports, the incident occurred after an RJD MLA distributed sweets in celebration of the release on bail of former union minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife, and daughter in a case related to an alleged land-for-job scam.
As per media reports, the incident occurred after an RJD MLA distributed sweets in celebration of the release on bail of former union minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife, and daughter in a case related to an alleged land-for-job scam.
BJP alleged that RJD MLAs tried to forcefully feed them and disturbed them.
BJP alleged that RJD MLAs tried to forcefully feed them and disturbed them.
Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha said that that they indulged in “goondaism".
Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha said that that they indulged in “goondaism".
“All of us (BJP MLAs) were here and we left them (RJD) the space inside. But they are indulging in goondaism. On the pretext of offering ladoos, they are jostling and throwing things. They have disturbed us," Kumar told ANI. He asserted that he will go to the Governor with the issue.
“All of us (BJP MLAs) were here and we left them (RJD) the space inside. But they are indulging in goondaism. On the pretext of offering ladoos, they are jostling and throwing things. They have disturbed us," Kumar told ANI. He asserted that he will go to the Governor with the issue.
Meanwhile, former deputy chief minister of Bihar Tarkishore Prasad said, “Many senior leaders have indulged in this wrong behavior and no action is taken against them", alleging that the scuffle was done “intentionally against the BJP".
Meanwhile, former deputy chief minister of Bihar Tarkishore Prasad said, “Many senior leaders have indulged in this wrong behavior and no action is taken against them", alleging that the scuffle was done “intentionally against the BJP".
A Delhi court granted bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, and 14 others in an alleged land-for-job scam case earlier in the day. The court directed the accused to provide a personal bail bond of ₹50,000 and a surety of the same amount. The court also made note of the fact that the CBI had filed the chargesheet without making any arrests.
A Delhi court granted bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, and 14 others in an alleged land-for-job scam case earlier in the day. The court directed the accused to provide a personal bail bond of ₹50,000 and a surety of the same amount. The court also made note of the fact that the CBI had filed the chargesheet without making any arrests.
The chargesheet filed by the CBI claimed that irregular appointments were made in the railways, and those who got the jobs as "substitutes" sold land to Lalu's family members at discounted rates. The court directed all accused to furnish a personal bail bond and a surety of ₹50,000 each.
The chargesheet filed by the CBI claimed that irregular appointments were made in the railways, and those who got the jobs as "substitutes" sold land to Lalu's family members at discounted rates. The court directed all accused to furnish a personal bail bond and a surety of ₹50,000 each.