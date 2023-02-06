Lahaul avalanche kills 2 BRO labourers, one missing
- Due to low temperature and visibility, the search operation for another missing person that was continued for hours was called off on Sunday.
Border Roads Organisation (BRO)'s two labourers were killed and another went missing following an avalanche hit them near Chika in the Lahaul subdivision of Lahaul-Spiti district on Sunday evening.
