Lahaul-Spiti: Police warn travellers after avalanche hits Manali-Leh highway1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2022, 02:44 PM IST
- An avalanche occurred at Mooling on NH 003 (Manali-Leh Highway)
Himachal: The administration of Lahaul-Spiti on Monday warned road travellers against taking the Manali-Leh Highway as an avalanche had occurred at Mooling.
The district police informed that an avalanche occurred at Mooling on NH 003 (Manali-Leh Highway). “We have advised all stakeholders to exercise caution for the coming few days, along with informing Disaster Control Room before travelling via Road," they said as per ANI.
