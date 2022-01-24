Himachal: The administration of Lahaul-Spiti on Monday warned road travellers against taking the Manali-Leh Highway as an avalanche had occurred at Mooling.

The district police informed that an avalanche occurred at Mooling on NH 003 (Manali-Leh Highway). “We have advised all stakeholders to exercise caution for the coming few days, along with informing Disaster Control Room before travelling via Road," they said as per ANI.

