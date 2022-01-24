Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Lahaul-Spiti: Police warn travellers after avalanche hits Manali-Leh highway

Lahaul-Spiti: Police warn travellers after avalanche hits Manali-Leh highway

An avalanche occurred at Mooling on NH 003
1 min read . 02:44 PM IST Livemint

  •  An avalanche occurred at Mooling on NH 003 (Manali-Leh Highway)

Himachal: The administration of Lahaul-Spiti on Monday warned road travellers against taking the Manali-Leh Highway as an avalanche had occurred at Mooling. 

The district police informed that an avalanche occurred at Mooling on NH 003 (Manali-Leh Highway). “We have advised all stakeholders to exercise caution for the coming few days, along with informing Disaster Control Room before travelling via Road," they said as per ANI. 

