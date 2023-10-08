LAHDC-Kargil elections: Congress bags 7 seats, National Conference wins 5 and BJP gets 2 constituencies
The counting of votes for the fifth general elections to 26 seats of the 30-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) and Kargil, is underway amid tight security. The Congress has bagged seven seats, followed by National Conference (NC) five and BJP two, ANI reported.