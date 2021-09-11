Calling it a ‘wonderful’ city, Ellis has now left Mumbai. The High Commissioner posted a vlog on Twitter sharing his experience during his visit.
Ellis met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, SEBI officials, and RBI officials. Ellis also met corporate leaders from Tata Group, Mahindra Group among others.
The diplomat discussed education, investments, and the flow of students between Britain and India. The British High Commissioner said he held a discussion with CM Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray on how the UK and Maharashtra can further work on trade, healthcare, climate change, and other areas.
Delighted to meet with @CMOMaharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray and @AUThackeray to discuss ways in which the UK and Maharashtra can further work on trade, healthcare, climate change, and other areas.